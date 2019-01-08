Christian Bale bashes Dick Cheney in Golden Globes speech after praising former VP just weeks ago

Christian Bale made his feelings about former Vice President Dick Cheney quite clear in his acceptance speech for the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy for “Vice” — and it was much different from the respect he showed Cheney in an interview with Fox News last month.

Bale, 44, thanked his wife, Sibi Blazic, profusely before getting political.

The critically acclaimed British actor said he was “cornering the market on charisma-free a—holes … What do we think, Mitch McConnell next?”

He added, “Thank you to Satan for giving me inspiration to play this role.”

Bale previously spoke to Fox News about playing Cheney, expressing his admiration for the former George W. Bush administration member, but he had never spoken about the Republican Majority Leader.

“He was a wonderful family man — he’s a great dad, he’s an avid reader, he has a brain like a vice and he constantly reads history,” Bale told Fox News of Cheney at the premiere of “Vice” on Dec. 11 in Beverly Hills, Calif. ”He was very laid-back. He would have been very happy to be a lineman in Wyoming if he hadn’t met Lynne, who said to him, ‘No, that doesn’t cut it. You need some ambition.’ What would have been if they hadn’t met?”- READ MORE