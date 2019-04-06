Crenshaw Lets Loose on Democrats for ‘Endless Spending’: Does ‘Show Me Your Values’ Not Apply Anymore? (VIDEO)

House Democrats punted creating a budget this week, desiring “endless spending” instead, which has Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) calling out his Democratic colleagues’ own words.

The former Navy SEAL questioned Democrats’ usage of “show me your budget, show me your values.”

During this week’s House Budget Committee meeting, Crenshaw questioned if Democrats’ saying of “show me your values” is now thrown out the door.

We often hear “show me your budget, show me your values.”



In the Budget Committee this week, we voted on a Dem proposal increasing spending caps, with no insight on how the money would be spent.



“Values” this shows? Endless spending at the expense of my generation. pic.twitter.com/Gw0WjqigAB — Rep. Dan Crenshaw (@RepDanCrenshaw) April 5, 2019

“‘Values’ this shows?” Crenshaw tweeted Friday, along with a video. “Endless spending at the expense of my generation.” – READ MORE