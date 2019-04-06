CBP Chief: Detained MS-13 Member Was Sending Messages to Central America About ‘Gaps’ in US Policies

Rio Grande U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chief (CBP) Rudy Karish told “Fox & Friends” law enforcement arrested and detained an MS-13 gang member, who tried crossing into the U.S. illegally, after realizing the migrant was sending word back to Central America about “gaps” in U.S. immigration policies.

The CBP chief said, “We had an MS-13 member that was part of a fake family unit.”

The border patrol intercepted a message the gang member sent back to Central America, “Basically telling them that right now, if you use a child, that’s going to be the easiest way for you to get into the United States,” Karish said.

Karish added that immigrants pose as family units because “they recognize that there are gaps in our policies.” – READ MORE