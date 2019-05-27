Crenshaw Breaks Down Democrats’ 5-Step Strategy for Failing to Fix the Border Crisis

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is laying out the steps for what he labels “the congressional Dems’ strategy” in not addressing the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and is claiming that, instead, they’re pointing fingers at the GOP as “anti-immigrant.”
Law enforcement at the southern border continues to see an increase of illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. — reaching over 100,000 apprehensions in total in each of the past two months each.
“Want to understand why we can’t fix the border crisis?” Crenshaw asked before pointing to five steps as the answer.
According to the congressman, it all begins as Democrats “ridicule regular Americans’ concerns with border security, & conflate illegal immigration with legal immigration,” which leads to “keep the issue alive and paint GOP as anti-immigrant.” – READ MORE