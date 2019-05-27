Crenshaw Breaks Down Democrats’ 5-Step Strategy for Failing to Fix the Border Crisis

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) is laying out the steps for what he labels “the congressional Dems’ strategy” in not addressing the crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border and is claiming that, instead, they’re pointing fingers at the GOP as “anti-immigrant.”

Law enforcement at the southern border continues to see an increase of illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. — reaching over 100,000 apprehensions in total in each of the past two months each.

“Want to understand why we can’t fix the border crisis?” Crenshaw asked before pointing to five steps as the answer.

Step 2: Propose DACA amnesty without addressing illegal immigration (knowing GOP can’t support a proposal that doesn’t address the root cause of the problem). — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

Step 3: Refuse compromise with GOP on border security, asylum law reform, and DACA fix. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

Step 4: Ignore POTUS’s request for $4 billion in humanitarian aid at the border while simultaneously demanding “action” to fix the humanitarian crisis. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

Step 5: Keep the issue alive and paint GOP as anti-immigrant. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

The truth is that this cycle hurts legal immigrants, legal asylum seekers, and regular Americans who believe we should have a say in our sovereignty. It has to stop. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) May 25, 2019

According to the congressman, it all begins as Democrats “ridicule regular Americans’ concerns with border security, & conflate illegal immigration with legal immigration,” which leads to “keep the issue alive and paint GOP as anti-immigrant.” – READ MORE