WATCH: Pro-life activist struck with cane, shoved by pro-choice demonstrators — and cop appears to just wave victim away

Video showed a pro-life activist getting struck with a cane and shoved by pro-choice demonstrators who converged on him last week — and a cop who was told about it apparently just waved the victim away.

Coleman Boyd still continued to express his opinions, telling the pro-choice crowd, “I beg you, please, have mercy on these babies,” WAPT-TV reported.

Pro-choice advocates gathered outside the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson on Tuesday to protest the state legislature’s bill banning abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected.

Video showed Boyd talking to and walking toward the pro-choice demonstrators, trying to convince them that “babies in the womb” are “human beings.” – READ MORE

