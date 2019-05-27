Swalwell Gets Confronted on Collusion Claims Despite Mueller Findings — Still Insists He Wasn’t Wrong (VIDEO)

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) still isn’t backing down from his assertations that President Donald Trump colluded with the Russian government to win the 2016 election, months after Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into the matter found otherwise.

.@ericswalwell says he thinks the President called for hacking by the Russians of the DNC and that he doesn't believe in coincidences with the Russians #FNS #FoxNews pic.twitter.com/v6BSTa6rnj — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) May 26, 2019

Wallace then pressed Swalwell again on his previous comments, clarifying what the president said during a 2016 news conference following news that the Democratic National Committee had been hacked, and was taken aback that Swalwell could “possibly think that was collusion.”

Swalwell responded by doubling down on his claim again, saying that he does not “believe in coincidences with the Russians.”

Swalwell: “The Mueller report lays out that undertook more hacking within hours —” Wallace: “You think that was an order from Donald Trump? You don’t think that the Russians were probably, in fact, probably already doing it?” Swalwell: “I don’t believe in coincidences with the Russians.”

