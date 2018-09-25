Politics Security
Creepy Porn Lawyer Goes Into Hiding Days After Accusing Kavanaugh of Gang Rapes
One of Twitter’s loudest mouths just got silenced.
Michael Avenatti put himself into a social media version of time out by locking down his Twitter account. And not soon enough — after his kooky, unwarranted allegations Sunday that accused Brett Kavanaugh of gang rapes.
Is the porn lawyer under pressure from Chuck Schumer and his Dem overlords to shut his yap?
Or is Avenetti secretly preparing for his presidential run in 2020?
Creepy porn lawyer locked his account. Hmmmmmm…. Guess the Democrat machine made it clear he was hurting their cause. pic.twitter.com/JMb3T3wsOl
— Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) September 25, 2018