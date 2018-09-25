    True Pundit

    Creepy Porn Lawyer Goes Into Hiding Days After Accusing Kavanaugh of Gang Rapes

    One of Twitter’s loudest mouths just got silenced.

    Michael Avenatti put himself into a social media version of time out by locking down his Twitter account. And not soon enough — after his kooky, unwarranted allegations Sunday that accused Brett Kavanaugh of gang rapes.

    Is the porn lawyer under pressure from Chuck Schumer and his Dem overlords to shut his yap?

    Or is Avenetti secretly preparing for his presidential run in 2020?

