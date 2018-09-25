WATCH: ‘Tonight Show’ Host Jimmy Kimmel Wants To Cut Brett Kavanaugh’s Penis Off

In his opening monologue Monday night, Jimmy Kimmel, host of “The Tonight Show,” said Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh should be confirmed — as long as there’s a compromise first.

“Hear me out on this,” Kimmel said. “So Kavanaugh gets confirmed to the Supreme Court, OK? Well, in return we get to cut that pesky penis of his off in front of everyone.” A few members of the audience groaned, so Kimmel added, “No? That’s not good? I thought I had a solution there for a minute.”

Before his hilarious penis-lopping joke, Kimmel said President Trump appears to like Kavanaugh more the more women claim his nominee is guilty of sexual misconduct. “Spoken like a man who has people coming out of the woodwork from 30 years ago,” Kimmel said. READ MORE:

