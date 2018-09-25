Trump’s new limo cost $1.5M and comes with a fridge of his blood type plus ‘757 plane doors’

When President Donald Trump rolls up to the United Nations to speak to the Security Council today he’ll have an unprecedented level of security of his own.

On Sunday, the Secret Service flew into New York City with the newest in a long series of specially designed presidential limousines. Like its predecessor, which came into service during Barack Obama’s 2009 inauguration, the new limo goes by the nickname, The Beast. And considering it weighs in at somewhere near 20,000 pounds, that’s clearly appropriate.

Intended to look like a stretched version of a Cadillac XT6 sedan, it’s one of a dozen that make up a contract initially estimated at $15.8 million and designed to help the Commander-in-Chief survive virtually every possible form of attack from a terrorist or assassin. And, even if injured, the Beast has an extensive range of medical supplies on board, including a refrigerator full of the president’s own blood type.

Nothing is foolproof, but the new version is thought to use a mix of steel, aluminum, and ceramic armors, each focused on a different type of threat. The Secret Service declines to provide specific details but the walls of the new limousine are believed to measure at least eight inches thick, with five-inch, multi-layer windows that make the doors as heavy as those on a 757 jet. READ MORE:

