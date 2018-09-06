Tucker Carlson: We’ve Got A Pretty Good Idea Which WH Official Wrote Anti-Trump ‘Resistance’ Op-Ed (VIDEO)

On his Fox News show Wednesday night, Tucker Carlson addressed the “remarkable” anonymous op-ed published by The New York Times earlier in the day in which the author claims to be a senior official in the White House who is part of the “resistance” to President Trump. Carlson started off the segment by saying he has a “pretty good idea who wrote” the piece and has contacted the White House for response.

“The New York Times this afternoon wrote a remarkable op-ed piece. It was written anonymously. It’s the work of someone who claims to be an official inside the Trump administration, a member of the underground resistance within the West Wing,” said Carlson.

.@TuckerCarlson: “Trump’s attempts to do what he promised to do on the campaign are not a travesty, they are a sign the system is working as designed.” #Tucker pic.twitter.com/2nY2oCiZO9 — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 6, 2018

“We think we’ve got a pretty good idea who wrote this piece,” he continued. “We’ve called the White House for comment on it tonight, but until we can confirm the identity, of course, we’re not going to accuse anyone in public. We’ll keep you posted on that.” – READ MORE