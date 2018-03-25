Stormy Daniels’ lawyer fires ‘warning shot’ with mysterious DVD he says ‘contains evidence’

The saga between President Trump and the pornographic film star Stormy Daniels took on a new dimension on Friday evening when Daniels’ lawyer discussed a DVD he claimed “contains evidence” relating to the pair’s relationship.

An interview Daniels (whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford) recorded for “60 Minutes” is to air Sunday.

“That DVD,” Avenatti said to CNN on Friday, “contains evidence substantiating the relationship. And the tweet is a warning shot. I want to be really clear about this. It is a warning shot. And it’s a warning shot to Michael Cohen and anyone else associated with President Trump that they’d better be very, very careful after Sunday night relating to what they say about my client and what spin or lies they attempt to tell the American people.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1