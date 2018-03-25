Entertainment Politics
Stormy Daniels’ lawyer fires ‘warning shot’ with mysterious DVD he says ‘contains evidence’
The saga between President Trump and the pornographic film star Stormy Daniels took on a new dimension on Friday evening when Daniels’ lawyer discussed a DVD he claimed “contains evidence” relating to the pair’s relationship.
An interview Daniels (whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford) recorded for “60 Minutes” is to air Sunday.
If “a picture is worth a thousand words,” how many words is this worth?????#60minutes #pleasedenyit #basta pic.twitter.com/eCkU0JBZaR
— Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) March 23, 2018
“That DVD,” Avenatti said to CNN on Friday, “contains evidence substantiating the relationship. And the tweet is a warning shot. I want to be really clear about this. It is a warning shot. And it’s a warning shot to Michael Cohen and anyone else associated with President Trump that they’d better be very, very careful after Sunday night relating to what they say about my client and what spin or lies they attempt to tell the American people.” – READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
The saga between President Trump and the pornographic film actress with whom he allegedly had an affair got stormier on Friday evening when the star’s lawyer made some suggestions in reference to a mysterious DVD.