CPAC takes action against Mitt Romney after voting for new witnesses, evidence in Trump trial

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, announced Friday that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) would not be invited to this year’s gathering.

Schlapp’s announcement came after Romney voted to allow new witnesses and documents in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial. Romney’s vote was motivated by his desire to hear from John Bolton, Romney’s spokesperson, Liz Johnson, said, The Hill reported.

Romney and Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) — two of the most moderate Republican lawmakers — were the only two Republicans who voted in favor of additional witnesses and evidence. – READ MORE

