RNC Chair: Polling Suggests Trump Is in ‘Good Shape’ to Win Re-Election (VIDEO)

Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel said internal polling suggests that President Donald Trump is in “good shape” to win re-election later this year.

In an interview on “Face The Nation” on Sunday, McDaniel was asked if she was worried about recent polls from her home state of Michigan that showed the top five Democratic presidential contenders beating Trump.

STATE OF THE 2020 RACE: @GOPChairwoman Ronna McDaniel says internal RNC polling “shows the president in very good shape in all of these states,” including Michigan. pic.twitter.com/qxMT1gqE8u — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) February 2, 2020

“Our internal polling, where we’ve been in all these states, our analytics — which is more accurate — shows the president in very good shape in all of these states,” McDaniel responded. – READ MORE