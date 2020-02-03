Dem Senator Mazie Hirono: ‘I Don’t Care’ About ‘Legal, Constitutional Defenses’ Trump Team Has (VIDEO)

Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-HI) said on Friday that she did not “care” about the “legal” and “constitutional defenses” that President Donald Trump’s legal defense used during his Senate impeachment trial.

Hirono’s comments come as the Senate voted down Democrats’ attempts to prolong the Senate trial on Friday by calling for new witnesses and documents in a 51-49 vote.

Democrat leaders want to destroy the Constitution in order to impeach @realDonaldTrump. “I don’t care what kind of nice, little, legal, Constitutional defenses that they came up with.” – Dem Sen. Mazie Hirono That’s wrong on so many levels.pic.twitter.com/Wweiul4Zuj — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 31, 2020

Republication National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel posted the video of Hirono’s remarks, which the senator made on MSNBC, writing: “Democrat leaders want to destroy the Constitution in order to impeach @realDonaldTrump. … That’s wrong on so many levels.” – READ MORE