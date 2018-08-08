Cowboys QB Triples Down on Anthem Stance Amid Backlash: I Regret Interceptions, but Not My Comments (VIDEO)

“Everybody has their own opinion,” Prescott said when asked about a mural that depicts him in a situation from the movie, “Get Out”

“It is what it is. When I made my statements on the anthem, I knew there would be backlash. No surprises,” he added.

Dak Prescott's latest comments on the anthem:

"It is what it is. As I said, when I made my statements on the anthem I knew there would be backlash, so no surprises."

More, including his take on the "Get Out" mural below. pic.twitter.com/7XZ9gZe1w2 — Joe Trahan (@JoeTrahan) August 6, 2018

“I made my statements, I meant what I said,” he continued. “I feel strongly about what I said. It is what it is.”

Prescott made his original comments after team owner, Jerry Jones, said he is going to require his players to stand for the Anthem. – READ MORE

“Prescott received criticism from journalists, rappers, comedians and some fellow NFL players,” the Star-Telegram reports. “His own Twitter and Instagram pages have been bombarded by a number of unflattering memes and comments.”

But while Prescott says he’s certainly “not oblivious” to the at-times vicious and racially-charged backlash, he’s not going to let it influence his opinion.

“I am not oblivious to it,” Prescott told the Star-Telegram Tuesday after practice in Oxnard, California. “You get on social media, you see It. It doesn’t bother me. I said what I said. You have an opinion. Everyone else has an opinion. They are entitled to it as well. I accepted what they said and respect it. They should respect mine.”

“I think there was a little misunderstanding of the fact of what I believe in,” he told the outlet. “I never said I didn’t believe in social injustice and things that were going on. I just said I didn’t think that the national anthem was the time. It’s two minutes out of our day that we could also be spending embracing what our country should be and what our country is going to be one day that we know that it’s not right now. That is the sad part about it. That it’s not. I respect everybody. And power to the people that kneel. That is what they believe in and they should be able to kneel. For me, the game of football has been such a peace. It’s a moment for me to be at peace and think about all the great things our country does have.” – READ MORE

