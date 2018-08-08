Drag Queens Teach Children ‘There’s No Such Thing as Boy and Girl Things’

Schools are hosting adult drag queen stars as story readers to children as young as preschool age and justifying the events as consistent with the latest progressive education panacea known as “social and emotional learning.”

“What an amazing way to teach individuality, empathy, and acceptance!” posted Alexis Hernandez, a first-grade teacher at the Maurice Sendak Community public school in Brooklyn, New York, to the Drag Queen Story Hour’s (DQSH) website.

Hernandez continued her praise:

Drag Queen Story Hour gave my first graders a fun and interactive platform to talk and think about social and emotional issues like acceptance, being yourself, and loving who you are. During our debrief … [students] were preaching the incredible lessons they had learned, like “it’s OK to be different,” and “there’s no such thing as ‘boy’ and ‘girl’ things.”

The Daily Caller observed a new video by Sean Fitzgerald, in conjunction with the David Horowitz Freedom Center and Stop K-12 Indoctrination, which alerts parents to the push to indoctrinate even very young children in gender ideology – a belief system that subjugates biological sex to whatever gender an individual claims at any given time: – READ MORE

Lifezette reports that parents in Brooklyn, New York, should be outraged by the latest effort to indoctrinate their children with far-Left ideology.

In New York City, which currently recognizes 31 genders, it’s not all that surprising that schools are now inviting drag queens into the classroom to teach kids about gender fluidity.

Still, it’s shameful — and ultimately harmful to children.

Forget about core subjects such as math, reading, and writing, as progressives vie for young souls in the arena of ideology.

In a video clip recently released by videographer Sean Fitzgerald in conjunction with StopK12indoctrination.org and the David Horowitz Freedom Center, teachers are praising the new “Drag Queen Story Hour.”

Maurice Sendak Community School, a New York public school in Park Slope, Brooklyn, hosted the book-reading drag queen, and first-grade teacher Alexis Hernandez seemed enamored with the whole idea in a testimonial published on Drag Queen Story Hour’s website, according to reporting from The Daily Caller. READ MORE:

