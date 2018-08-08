MOTHER FROM HELL: Woman Repeatedly Sells Young Son To Pedophiles Who Rape Him

A German woman committed one of the worst acts perpetrated on an innocent child in recent memory, selling her eight-year-old son on the darknet to pedophiles, who raped him repeatedly.

The 48-year-old woman, who has been sentenced to over 12 years in prison for selling her young son on the darknet to abusers, has a 39-year-old partner who is a convicted pedophile, according to The Guardian. He was also found guilty of sexually assaulting a 3-year-old girl, The New York Times reported. The Times added:

The court found that the man had assaulted the 3-year-old daughter of acquaintances who had visited the family for play dates. When the families’ relationship soured and the girl no longer visited, the man started his repeated assault of the woman’s son, the court said, with the woman’s full knowledge and participation. … The mother always stayed close by during the assaults, to act as a calming influence, according to testimony heard in court.

Almost 60 separate identified acts starting in 2015 targeting the son were listed; the partner received a 12-year prison sentence plus a preventative detention order, which will effectively function as a life sentence. Six other men who had paid the couple to abuse the boy, who is now 10, were sentenced to between eight and 10 years. – READ MORE

Micah Rhodes, the 24 year old leader of the anti-Trump protest group “Portland’s Resistance,” has been arrested… again.

Earlier this year, according to Oregon Live, Rhodes was convicted “on three counts of second-degree sexual abuse for having illicit sexual contact with a 17-year-old girl in Washington County and a 17-year-old boy in Multnomah County.”

Rhodes was 20 and 21 years old when he committed the sexual abuse in 2014 and 2015.

Rather than follow the state sentencing guidelines and send Rhodes to jail for two to two-and-a-half years, Multonomah County Circuit Judge Jerry Hodson and Washington County Circuit Judge Janelle Wipper decided in separate hearings to order five years of probation for Rhodes instead.

Now, less than a month after his second sentencing, Rhodes has been arrested for — you guessed it — being around minors without permission.

At a protest outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement field office located in Southwest Portland, Rhodes was spotted in the vicinity of protesters under the age of 18. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1