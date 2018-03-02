Coward Scot Peterson Won “Resource Officer of the Year”

Concerning the events surrounding the deadly massacre at a Florida high school earlier this month, a familiar phrase rings painfully true: “Evil triumphs when good people stand idly by.”

Scot Peterson, the Broward County Sheriff Department’s in-school officer, stood idly by as shots rang out and the gunman’s evil plot triumphed.

“The school resource officer was behind a stairwell wall just standing there, and he had his gun drawn. And he was just pointing it at the building,” recounted Stoneman Douglas student Brandon Huff. “Shots started going off inside. You could hear them going off over and over.”

When the news broke of what appeared to be pure cowardice on Peterson’s part, a flurry of questions began: What went wrong? Was Peterson a sad coward who just wasn’t cut out for a career in the police force? A bad apple in the sheriff’s department?

So, was Peterson just a coward? Well, not according to the Broward County Crime Commission who presented him with the “School Resource Officer of the Year” award in 2014, the New York Post reported.

And the motto of that commission? “Evil triumphs when good people stand idly by.”– READ MORE

