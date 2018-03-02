Reporter: DOJ Secretly Swapped My Hard Drive During Benghazi Scandal

Former CBS News correspondent Sharyl Attkisson accused the Department of Justice of replacing one of the hard drives on her computer when it was in their possession.

“What would you think if I told you the hard drive of one of my personal computers was secretly switched out w/another while in the custody of the Justice Dept. Inspector General– before they gave it back to me?” Attkisson asked in a tweet on Wednesday.

Re: My govt. computer intrusions…What would you think if I told you the hard drive of one of my personal computers was secretly switched out w/another while in custody of the Justice Dept. Inspector General– before they gave it back to me? (Tick-tock.) #GettingCloserToAnswers — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 1, 2018

She was questioned why the government had her computer in its possession, and the reporter replied that he had asked officials to look it over following her CBS News laptop being hacked by apparently an entity within the government.

I asked them to look at one of them some years ago after the govt intrusion. Not the main one but one of my personal computers involved to see if they might come up with more info. Instead, they did withheld the report from me, did a lot of weird stuff. https://t.co/gRjfHYx98u — Sharyl Attkisson (@SharylAttkisson) March 1, 2018

Attkisson confirmed in a subsequent tweet the reason she knew this is because she had copied down serial numbers of the hard drive, motherboard and other internal parts.

In 2012, Attkisson’s work computer was hacked while she was reporting on the Benghazi scandal for CBS. She was one of the first to call into question the narrative being promulgated by the Obama administration that the attacks were the result of spontaneous uprising caused by a YouTube video. – READ MORE

