Trump attacks Alec Baldwin on Twitter: “Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!”

President Donald Trump isn’t pleased with Alec Baldwin’s latest comment that impersonating the president is “agony,” and is suggesting Saturday Night Live replace the comedian.

Trump tweets: “Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent!” – READ MORE

