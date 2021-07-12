COVID-19 cases in US could surge during ‘dangerous’ fall, leading to new mandates

A top official at the World Health Organization said Thursday that COVID-19 mutations will likely lead to a surge in cases this fall, prompting parts of the U.S. to bring back health guidelines.

“I could foresee that in certain parts of the country, there could be a reintroduction of indoor mask mandates, distancing and occupancy limits,” Lawrence Gostin, the director of WHO’s Collaborating Center on National and Global Health Law, said, according to CNBC.

He continued, “We are heading for a very dangerous fall, with large swaths of the country still unvaccinated, a surging delta variant and people taking off their masks.” – READ MORE

