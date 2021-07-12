Pro-Biden super PAC warns voters can’t name his accomplishments as midterms loom

A super PAC supporting President Biden warns that Democrats could face defeat in the 2022 midterm elections if they don’t campaign more “aggressively” on Biden’s policies.

A June strategy memo from Unite the Country, obtained by Politico, raised serious concerns that voters are virtually clueless about the successes so far under the Biden Administration. Democrats need to tout the $1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus bill that Biden signed into law in March and do a better job selling the two infrastructure plans that Biden is currently trying to usher through Congress, the group says.

“Even among voters who have a favorable view of Joe Biden, there is a real lack of information about the specifics of the Biden Agenda,” the memo reads.

The party in power in the White House traditionally loses seats in Congress during the first midterm election. With Democrats holding the slimmest of majorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans were already optimistic about winning back power in Congress in 2022.

But the memo, based on focus groups with voters in the swing states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, offers a dire warning to Democrats about their hopes of hanging on when their voters aren’t even sure about what Biden stands for. – READ MORE

