UK Flip Flops on Vaccine Passports Again: Health Passes for Pubs Planned for ‘Autumn Wave’

In a supposed bid to increase vaccine uptake among younger Britons, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is reportedly looking to mandate vaccine passports for pubs, restaurants, and clubs by the autumn.

After a year of wavering back and forth on the question of using vaccine passports domestically, the British government is said to be seeking to implement a system that would require proof of double vaccination for Britons to enjoy a social life.

“In autumn vaccine passports could become an important tool that will allow us to keep things open,” a Downing Street insider told The Times.

Another government source added: “If we can show real benefits of getting vaccinated in terms of everyday life then it could be quite a useful tool.”

While Cabinet Minister Michael Gove flatly denied that the government would mandate citizens to show health papers domestically back in December, the issue has remained stubbornly on the table.

The review into the issue — headed up by Mr Gove — said this week that the government would consider implementing vaccine passports if England faces “a difficult situation in autumn or winter”.

There has been widespread opposition to the use of vaccine passports domestically, with business leaders, church leaders, and politicians from both the Conservative and Labour Party coming out against the scheme.- READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --