County In California Votes To Join Trump Lawsuit Against State’s Sanctuary Law

On Tuesday, officials in Orange County, California, unanimously voted to join the Trump administration’s lawsuit against the state’s “sanctuary” laws.

The Orange County Board of Supervisors voted 3-0 in favor of joining “a federal lawsuit against California’s sanctuary laws,” The Los Angeles Times reported.

“It’s about time we had more bodies like this one standing up to lawlessness of the California state Legislature,” said conservative activist Arthur Christopher Schaper of Torrance, according to the Times. “Steps like this will ensure that American lives will matter once again.” – READ MORE

