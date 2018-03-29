DARK MONEY: 10 anonymous donors ‘March For Our Lives’ is deliberately hiding

Is anyone wondering how a group of high school students managed to pull off a huge, highly organized, multi-million dollar rally involving hundreds of thousands of people across the country, all in a matter of weeks?

Saturday’s March for Our Lives event, which was supposedly organized “for kids and by kids” is a registered 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy organization, which means they are not required to disclose their donors — and there’s a reason why they don’t want people to know who’s pulling the strings. – READ MORE

