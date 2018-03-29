Business Politics
DARK MONEY: 10 anonymous donors ‘March For Our Lives’ is deliberately hiding
Is anyone wondering how a group of high school students managed to pull off a huge, highly organized, multi-million dollar rally involving hundreds of thousands of people across the country, all in a matter of weeks?
- Debbie Wasserman Schultz
- Mark Kelly & the Gifford Foundation
- Michael Bloomberg & Everytown for Gun Safety
- MoveOn.org
- Planned Parenthood
- George Soros & Open Society Institute, the Tides Foundation, Women’s March, Louis Farrakhan
- Friends Committee of National Legislation
- American Federation of Teachers
- Jeri Rhodes & Greenpeace
- Friends Committee on National Legislation
Saturday’s March for Our Lives event, which was supposedly organized “for kids and by kids” is a registered 501(c)(4) nonprofit advocacy organization, which means they are not required to disclose their donors — and there’s a reason why they don’t want people to know who’s pulling the strings. – READ MORE
