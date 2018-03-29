Politics
Twitter Tanks After Citron Warns “Wait Til Congress Finds Out About This”
Twitter stock is down over 5% following a report from Citron Research that exposes a major potential problem for the social media company…
Twitter Will Generate $400 million THIS YEAR, by just selling user data. Not advertising.
In 2017, ad revenue declined to $2.11 billion from $2.25 billion in the prior year while data licensing revenue grew to $333 million from $282 million in the prior year.
TWTR CFO Ned Segal on Q4’17 earnings call last month that data licensing is “a really high margin business”. TWTR generated $333 million in data licensing revenue in 2017.
If we assume 100% margin, this segment accounts for almost 80% of total profits. – READ MORE
Zero Hedge