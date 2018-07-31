Giuliani: ‘Collusion is not a crime’ (VIDEO)

President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani on Monday dismissed the investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia, saying that collusion is “not a crime.”

“I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime,” Giuliani said on “Fox & Friends.”

“Collusion is not a crime.”

The president’s attorney maintained that his client is “absolutely innocent” and said that the recently released tapes of conversations between Trump and his former lawyer Michael Cohen prove that the president “didn’t do anything wrong.”

WOW — @RudyGiuliani begins @foxandfriends interview by downplaying the significance of collusion. "I have been sitting here looking in the federal code trying to find collusion as a crime. Collusion is not a crime." 👀 pic.twitter.com/fD1MdS6T29 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 30, 2018

Trump, who has not been formally accused of anything in special counsel Robert Mueller’s wide-ranging investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, has repeatedly dismissed the probe as a “witch hunt.” – READ MORE

Rudy Giuliani attacked former Trump attorney Michael Cohen as a traitor Monday, likening Cohen to the villains in two of William Shakespeare’s masterpieces.

The former New York City mayor who now serves as President Donald Trump’s attorney was interviewed Monday by Alison Camerota on CNN’s “New Day.”

During the interview, Camerota asked if Cohen’s turnabout from a Trump loyalist to an antagonist was a lesson about how well Trump judges a person’s character.

“He turned out to have a close friend betray him, like Iago betrayed Othello, like Brutus put the last knife into Caesar. It happens in life, that you get double-crossed,” Giuliani said, according to The Guardian.

Cohen is facing a federal investigation related to payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels, and recently released tapes in which Cohen and Trump discussed a payment to former Playboy model Karen McDougal. – READ MORE

