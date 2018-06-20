Six Days in June: Nets Flood Broadcasts With 176 Minutes of Separated Kids Coverage

Outraged anchors and correspondents at ABC, CBS and NBC attacked the Trump administration for separating children from parents at the border as they overwhelmed their Monday morning and evening news programs with a massive 94 minutes of coverage on the detainment policy.

Overall, in just six days of coverage (June 13 through June 18) the nets have flooded their broadcasts with almost three hours (176 minutes) of emotional segments that included pictures of crying children and accompanying anger from correspondents and pundits alike.

CBS had the most coverage, filling their evening and morning shows with 73 minutes of border news. NBC came in second with 67 minutes, while ABC spent 36 minutes on the controversial policy.

And while the policy has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans (including President Donald Trump himself), the networks have either completely dismissed or mostly ignored the similar policies in place during the Barack Obama years. In fact, the New York Times actually criticized Obama in a July 18, 2016editorial, “Mr. Obama’s Dubious Detention Centers.” – READ MORE

