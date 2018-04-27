‘Cosby Show’ Pulled From Network Following Guilty Verdict

Bill Cosby’s legacy may not be around for much longer.

On Thursday afternoon, Bounce TV announced it would be pulling “The Cosby Show” from its network entirely. This decision comes as Bill Cosby was just found guilty on three felony counts of aggravated indecent assault on Thursday.

“Effective immediately, Bounce is removing The Cosby Show from our schedule,” Bounce TV announced in a statement on Thursday afternoon. – READ MORE

