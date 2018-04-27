Bizarre: Part of Hillary’s Debate Prep Was To Literally Abuse Staffers

According to The U.K. Guardian, who got their hands on an advance copy of a new book documenting Clinton’s failed White House run, her lack of authenticity and unlikability were touchy subjects that the candidate and her staff were compelled to address behind the scenes.

Titled “Chasing Hillary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling,” the book was written by New York Times reporter Amy Chozick. And it offers yet another glimpse inside the former secretary of state’s dysfunctional run for the presidency, including the abuse she dished out toward her own staffers.

During preparations for one of the presidential debates, while still fuming over media reports which questioned her “authenticity,” Clinton reportedly yelled, “You want authentic, here it is!”

Chozick wrote that the sudden outburst prefaced a “f—laced fusillade about what a ‘disgusting’ human being Trump was and how he didn’t deserve to even be in the arena.”

“Aides understood that in order to keep it all together onstage, Hillary sometimes needed to unleash on them in private,” Chozick wrote as a sort of explanation for why campaign staffers tolerated the abuse they received from their boss. – READ MORE

