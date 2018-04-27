Politics
Here’s How Melania Is Spending Her Birthday
It’s Melania Trump’s birthday today, and for those wondering how our elegant first lady will be spending her special day, we have the inside scoop.
First lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told The Daily Caller, “She’ll be spending it with her family.”
On Thursday, well wishes for Trump could be seen all over social media.– READ MORE
Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!
It's Melania Trump's birthday today, and for those wondering how our elegant first lady will be spending her special day, we have the inside scoop. First lady spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham told The Da
The Daily Caller