CORY BOOKER SAYS IT DOESN’T MATTER IF JUDGE KAVANAUGH IS ‘INNOCENT OR GUILTY’ (VIDEO)

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker on Tuesday told reporters that Judge Kavanaugh’s actual guilt or innocence regarding the allegations against him is irrelevant to the question of whether or not President Trump should rescind his nomination and pick someone else.

“So my hope is that beyond the vicious partisan rancor that is going on, beyond the accusation, we don’t lose sight of what this moral moment is about in this country, and ultimately ask ourselves the question – Is this the right person to sit on the highest court in the land for a lifetime appointment?” Booker told Capitol Hill reporters. – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE