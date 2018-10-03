GOP SENATOR: REFER JULIE SWETNICK TO FBI FOR MAKING FALSE STATEMENTS ABOUT KAVANAUGH

Louisiana Republican Sen. Bill Cassidy said Tuesday that a criminal referral should be issued to the FBI to investigate Julie Swetnick, the third woman to accuse Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct.

A criminal referral should be sent to the FBI/DOJ regarding the apparently false affidavit signed by Julie Swetnick that was submitted to the Senate by @MichaelAvenatti. — U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (@SenBillCassidy) October 2, 2018

Swetnick, 55, alleged in a declaration submitted under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 26 that she witnessed Kavanaugh spike girls’ drinks at high school parties.

Swetnick, who is being represented by attorney Michael Avenatti, also alleged that she saw Kavanaugh waiting in line to have group sex with girls at the parties. Swetnick further claimed that she was gang raped at a party, though she did not accuse Kavanaugh of taking part. – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE