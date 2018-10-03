FORMER DC WEATHERMAN SAYS SWETNICK’S DAD TOLD HIM SHE HAD ‘PSYCHOLOGICAL PROBLEMS’

Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley released a signed statement from a former DC weather anchor who claimed he knew one of Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers. He also said in that statement that her father told him once told him she had “psychological problems.”

Julie Swetnick, the woman who claims Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh attended gang-rape parties when he was in high school, dated WJLA weather anchor and former Democratic Congressional candidate Dennis Ketterer in the 1990’s, according to a signed statement from Grassley’s office.

“During a conversation about our sexual preferences, things got derailed when Julie told me that she liked to have sex with more than one guy at a time. In fact sometimes with several at one time. She wanted to know if that would be ok in our relationship,” Ketterer said in his statement about Swetnick.

Ketterer ended the relationship when he found Swetnick’s desire for group sex to be too much.

In 1996, though, Ketterer decided to run for Congress in Maryland’s 8th District and wanted to ask Swetnick to help his primary campaign. However, he had lost her phone number, so he called her father to get hold of it.

“When I talked to him about possibly bringing her on to help with my campaign, he told me that she had psychological and other problems at the time. When I asked, he would not go into detail and said I wouldn’t want her to work on my campaign. His response was rather abrupt. He hung up on me.” – READ MORE

The Chief Counsel for Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), Mike Davis, slammed Michael Avenatti on Tuesday in an email responding to whining from the so-called porn star lawyer.

“Stop playing games,” Avenatti wrote in an email to Davis. “If you are the Chief Counsel, then you need to do your job. Please respond to our requests.”

Davis responded by dismissing the allegations made by Avenatti’s client, Julie Swetnick, who has been increasingly discredited since coming forward and accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of being involved in a gang-rape ring while he was in high school.

👀 Grassley’s chief counsel just towel snapped Avanatti. pic.twitter.com/pVuOAcL96b — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) October 2, 2018

“We have already reviewed your client’s allegations,” Davis wrote back. “We focus on credible allegations. Please stop emailing me.” – READ MORE