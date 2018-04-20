Politics TV
Cory Booker: House Republicans Requesting Investigations ‘Is Things Dictators Do’ (VIDEO)
Wednesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said 11 House Republican lawmakers requesting the FBI and Attorney General Jeff Sessions open criminal investigations into former FBI Director James Comey and others for bias against Donald Trump was “things that dictators do.” – READ MORE
