Father Whose Son Was Murdered By Illegal Immigrant Slams California Government: They ‘Don’t Care’ About Us (VIDEO)
Jamiel Shaw Sr., whose son was murdered by an illegal immigrant, slammed California Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown Thursday on “Fox & Friends,” saying the state government doesn’t care about average Americans.
Fox ran a clip of one of their reporters, Griff Jenkins, attempting to interview Brown about illegal immigration and Brown immediately became defensive.
“You could just see the anger in [Brown’s] heart,” Shaw said. “Just the way he jumped on [Jenkins] like that, you know, like he just doesn’t even care about the victims. Like we’re just dead bodies or a piece of trash in the cemetery.” – READ MORE
