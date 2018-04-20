Politics
Preschool Discourages Children From Saying ‘Best Friend’ — Leads To ‘Cliques’
A school in Georgetown, Massachusetts, 35 miles north of Boston, is discouraging children from picking a “best friend.”
The Pentucket Workshop Preschool in Georgetown told Christine Hartwell that her four-year-old daughter Julia shouldn’t say the term. “The teacher told her she couldn’t say that there in school.”
The Georgetown preschool offered an explanation to Julia’s parents. Saying the term best friend “can lead other children to feel excluded” and it “can ultimately lead to the formation of “cliques” and “outsiders.”
The preschool wrote, they “encourage children to have a broader group of friends, and foster inclusion at this particular age.” – READ MORE
