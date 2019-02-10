Ocasio-Cortez cheers as Amazon reportedly reconsiders NY HQ after fierce opposition

Amazon is reconsidering opening part of its second headquarters in New York after fierce opposition from lawmakers, according to a new report. Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seemed elated by the news story.

The Washington Post, which is also owned by Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, reported the Seattle-based tech giant is reconsidering the plan and has not leased or purchased any office space for the project. The report cited two people familiar with the company’s thinking.

“The question is whether it’s worth it if the politicians in New York don’t want the project, especially with how people in Virginia and Nashville have been so welcoming,” one person familiar with the company’s plans told the Post.

Ocasio-Cortez, who has been extraordinarily negative towards Amazon, which has promised 25,000 jobs and over $27.5 billion in tax revenue in 25 years, tweeted that “everyday people” can “effectively organize against creeping overreach of one of the world’s biggest corporations.”

Can everyday people come together and effectively organize against creeping overreach of one of the world’s biggest corporations? Yes, they can.https://t.co/DqQoL7VH7O — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 8, 2019

Speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not at liberty to discuss the plans publicly, the people said Amazon executives have had discussions inside the company to reassess the situation in New York and explore other locales.