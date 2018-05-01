Entertainment Politics
Correspondents’ Association throws comedian under bus over jokes on Sanders’ appearance
The White House Correspondents’ Association distanced itself late Sunday from comedian Michelle Wolf after her comedy routine on Saturday that some found vulgar and personal.
“Last night’s program was meant to offer a unifying message about our common commitment to a vigorous and free press while honoring civility, great reporting and scholarship winners, not to divide people,” Margaret Talev, the WHCA president, said in a statement. “Unfortunately, the entertainer’s monologue was not in the spirit of that mission.”
The backlash against the correspondents’ dinner was prompted over Wolf’s profanity-laced routine that targeted White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.
"I actually really like Sarah. I think she's very resourceful," the former "Daily Show" writer said. "She burns facts and then she uses that ash to create a perfect smoky eye. Maybe she's born with it, maybe it's lies. It's probably lies."
