ISIS claims responsibility for deadly bombings in Kabul that killed 9 journalists

The Islamic State on Monday claimed responsibility for twin bombings in Kabul that killed at least 25, including nine journalists, authorities said.

At least 45 others were wounded in the twin attacks, said Hashmat Sanekzai, a Kabul police spokesman.

The group said two of its martyrdom seekers carried out the bombings, targeting the headquarters of the “renegade” Afghan intelligence services in Kabul.

The double bombing occurred in the Shash Darak area, home to NATO headquarters and a number of embassies and foreign offices – as well as the Afghan intelligence service. – READ MORE

