Corporate Media Push Trump-Jeffrey Epstein Conspiracy Theories Without Evidence

The establishment media is attempting to link President Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein without any evidence connecting him to the underage sex trafficking case against the billionaire hedge fund manager.

Immediately following a Daily Beast report revealing Epstein’s Saturday day arrest, a handful of news figures and outlets posted social media posts and stories painting a picture that the wealthy investor’s arrest was bad news for President Trump — with one editor even going as far to suggest he could be directly implicated in the case.

Tim O’Brien, a Trump biographer and Bloomberg Opinion executive editor, kicked off speculation by tweeting a years-old quote of then-real estate tycoon Trump about Epstein from a New York magazine profile on the billionaire.

“I’ve known Jeff for fifteen years. Terrific guy. He’s a lot of fun to be with. It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.” – Donald Trump, 2002 https://t.co/3pbKrcFdn6 — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) July 7, 2019

O’Brien’s post appears to have been the basis of a Business Insider story titled “Jeffrey Epstein: Trump once praised billionaire charged with sex trafficking minors for liking women ‘on the younger side.’”The article includes a 2000 picture featuring President Trump, first lady Melania Trump, with Epstein and his then-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

In a Monday op-ed titled “Epstein Arrest Is a Worry for Donald Trump,” O’Brien speculated that the hedge fund manager has damaging information on the president. – READ MORE

(…)

Meanwhile, as we noted in 2017, opposition research firm Fusion GPS tried and failed to find evidence of a close relationship between then-candidate Donald Trump and billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, whose ‘Lolita Express” private jet ferried powerful clients to his private island, “Little St. James.”

While trying to tie Trump to Epstein in an attempt to push the narrative to at least two reporters, Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS – the firm behind the unsubstantiated “Trump-Russia” dossier, found that the Trump-Epstein link appears purely social, according to the Washington Times, which writes “Journalist sources told The Washington Times that Simpson pushed the idea of a close relationship between Mr. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein,” adding “Ken Silverstein, the reporter who ultimately wrote an Epstein-Trump report, confirmed to The Times that Fusion had sourced the story.” – READ MORE