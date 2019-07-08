Cuomo signs bill allowing Congress to get Trump tax returns

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed a bill Monday that could allow lawmakers on Capitol Hill to obtain President Trump’s state tax returns, in what has been described as a “workaround” after failed efforts by House Democrats to get the president’s federal returns.

Previously, state tax returns had to remain private with an exception for law enforcement. The new bill — which could face a legal challenge in the future — adds an exception that says the state’s Commissioner of the Department of Taxation and Finance has to turn over information requested by the head of the House Ways and Means Committee, Senate Finance Committee, or Joint Committee on Taxation.

HOUSE COMMITTEE SUES TRUMP ADMIN FOR PRESIDENT’S TAX RETURNS

“Tax secrecy is paramount — the exception being for bonafide investigative and law enforcement purposes,” Cuomo said in a statement. “By amending the law enforcement exception in New York State tax code to include Congressional tax-related committees, this bill gives Congress the ability to fulfill its Constitutional responsibilities, strengthen our democratic system and ensure that no one is above the law.”

President Trump’s legal team responded to the signing of the bill with a statement from attorney Jay Sekulow.

“This is more Presidential harassment. We will respond to this as appropriate,” Sekulow said. – READ MORE