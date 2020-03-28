Coronavirus: Illegal Aliens Demand $1.2K Each in Taxpayer-Funded Checks

Illegal aliens are demanding they too receive $1,200 in federal checks from the government as part of a Chinese coronavirus crisis relief package.

Open borders organizations like the George Soros-funded United We Dream, the National Immigrant Justice Center, and the National Immigration Law Center — all of which represent the roughly 11 to 22 million illegal aliens living in the United States — are pleading with the federal government to cut federal checks to illegal aliens who have Individual Tax Identification Number (ITINs).

Currently, Trump’s coronavirus relief package includes $1,200 federal checks for American citizens with Social Security Numbers (SSN) or those considered “resident aliens,” like permanent lawful residents in the U.S. on green cards.

Illegal aliens, therefore, are excluded from receiving the federal checks, a provision that has outraged the open borders lobby.

“Everyone, regardless of immigration status, must have access to testing, medical care & financial relief. Congress must ensure that all Americans can focus on keeping their families & communities safe & healthy,” officials with the National Immigrant Justice Center posted online. – READ MORE

