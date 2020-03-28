Biden Says We Must ‘Believe All Women’ – Except The Woman Who Accused Him

A campaign spokeswoman for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign called the allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in the early 90s “false.”

Biden last week was accused by Tara Reade, who said she previously worked as a staffer for Biden when he was a senator in the early 90s. She claimed she was delivering a gym bag to Biden when he pushed her up against a wall and put his hands all over her, including under her clothes. She claimed Biden penetrated her with his fingers and kissed her.

Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager and communications director, called the allegations against Biden “false” in a statement to Fox news.

“Women have a right to tell their story, and reporters have an obligation to rigorously vet those claims. We encourage them to do so, because these accusations are false,” Bedingfield said.

Fox reported that a “former executive assistant to then-Senator Biden also challenged the account, calling it ‘clearly false.’” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --