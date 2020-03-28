Report: Kathy Griffin Caught Red-Handed Trying to Pretend She Had Coronavirus

The extremely anti-Trump actress Kathy Griffin wasted zero time in blaming Trump for her supposedly contracting COVID-19, using it as another opportunity to attack the president for his “bad handling” of the virus.

UPDATE: 7:18 p.m. ― Kathy Griffin told The Los Angeles Times on Thursday afternoon that she was now at home with a stomach infection after being hospitalized over concerns that she had COVID-19 symptoms.

Griffin said she recently returned from a Mexican vacation and experienced intense abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea and a cough. She said she was eventually directed to the emergency room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and placed in its coronavirus isolation ward.

An x-ray revealed her lungs were clear and a scan revealed she had an abdominal infection, Griffin said. A doctor still wanted to administer a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, because some of her symptoms fit the illness, according to the comedian. But, she said, the doctor said she couldn’t because of guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --