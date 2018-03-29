Big Brother: Microsoft Announces Plan To Monitor Your Xbox and Skype Accounts for ‘Offensive Language’

Microsoft has issued new policies against “offensive language” and “inappropriate content” on its various platforms and services.

Set to take effect May 1, 2018, the freshly developed rules will allow the massive tech company the ability to investigate private accounts on Skype, Xbox and other applications.

Microsoft says in a summary of the changes that “violation of the Code of Conduct through Xbox Services may result in suspensions or bans from participation in Xbox Services, including forfeiture of content licenses, Xbox Gold Membership time, and Microsoft account balances associated with the account.”

For the most part, the same goes for Skype and Microsoft Office Suite.

“When investigating alleged violations of these Terms, Microsoft reserves the right to review Your Content in order to resolve the issue,” the company states. – READ MORE

