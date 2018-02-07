Sarah Sanders Responds to Trump’s ‘Treason’ Comments — Swings Back at Democrats for Not Taking Joke (VIDEO)

“I have seen the president’s most ardent defenders use the now-weary argument that the president’s comments were meant as a joke, just sarcasm, only tongue-in-cheek. But treason is not a punchline,” Garrett said, quoting Flake.

He continued: “Can you say, for the sake of the future, that you agree with Sen. Flake on that, that treason or treasonous is not a punchline, is not a joking matter?”

Sanders said:

“Honestly, I’m not going to respond directly to Sen. Flake’s comments. I don’t really care what Sen. Flake has to say. I don’t think his constituents do, either, and I think that’s why his numbers are in the tank.

The president was clearly joking with his comments. But what isn’t a joke is that Democrats refuse to celebrate the accomplishments of last year that has helped all Americans.” – READ MORE

President Donald Trump caught a lot of heat for comments he made during a speech in Ohio on Monday, apparently suggesting that the Democrats who refused to respond in any way to his State of the Union address might be guilty of treason.

Critics on both sides of the aisle raised concerns about the comments. When the topic came up on ABC’s “The View,” while most of the ladies thought the comparison was ridiculous, Meghan McCain raised a different point. Her concern was that normalizing the word “treason” would make it less impactful when applied to those who may actually be guilty of it — and she gave Chelsea Manning as her example.

But then former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci appeared on CNN with a very different take.

Well that and the fact that #potus was literally laughing as he said it. Strange that details like that don’t get picked up… it’s almost as though the media is trying to manipulate the narrative. #shocked https://t.co/gGddumBTdo — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) February 6, 2018

Trump Jr. took it a step further, suggesting that the media had intentionally misread the president’s intent in order to frame the story in a manner less flattering to him. – READ MORE