Contrary to Media Reporting, Trump Did Talk to KJU About Human Rights at Summit

President Donald Trump said that he discussed human rights issues with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un during their historic summit on June 12.

In a news conference following the summit, Trump was asked, “What do you, President Trump, expect Kim Jong Un to do about the human rights record regarding the North Korean people?”

“It was discussed relatively briefly compared to denuclearization, that is where we started and ended,” Trump said, according to The Daily Caller. “They will be doing things and I think he wants to do things.”

“It’s a rough situation over there, no question about it and we did discuss it today pretty strongly, knowing the main purpose of what we are doing. But discussed it at good length, we will do something about it.”

The North Korean regime has committed “systemic, widespread and gross human rights violations” including “arbitrary detention, torture, executions and enforced disappearance to political prison camps, violations of the freedoms of thought, expression and religion, (and) discrimination on the basis of State-assigned social class, gender, and disability,” according to a 2014 report from a United Nations Human Rights Council commission.

Some mainstream news outlets reported that Trump would not discuss human rights with Kim during the summit, and those claims were widely circulated ahead of the event.

