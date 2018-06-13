Bitter Liberal Journos CRAP all over Caps fans headed to DC for the parade

What is it about lefties and fun that angers them so?

Case in point, here’s David Corn from Mother Jones on all of the “Caps jersey-wearing fans” who DARED to have a good time today on their way to D.C. for the parade celebrating the team’s win. Corn wanted to grab them — which is totally normal, right? — and ask, “Don’t you know that the president of the United States just justified the use of concentration camps, summary executions, torture, and mass forced starvation?”

On the Metro this AM, I wanted to grab all the Caps jersey-wearing fans & shout, "Don't you know that the president of the United States just justified the use of concentration camps, summary executions, torture, and mass forced starvation?" Is there something wrong with me? — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) June 12, 2018

IDEA FOR DC: How about you hold your sportsball parade on a weekend when people going to the parade won’t complete with people going to work for space on the Metro? — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 12, 2018

“sportsball”? WTF? – READ MORE

