Flashback: Clinton Administration Suspended Joint Military Training with South Korea

President Donald Trump isn’t the first president to call off joint military exercises with South Korea in order to appease North Korea.

The Clinton administration deferred a U.S.-South Korea military exercise to persuade North Korea to allow inspection of its nuclear facilities in April 1994.

“We believe it is critical that that operation by supervised (by the International Atomic Agency),” former Secretary of Defense William Perry told reporters of monitoring North Korea’s nuclear development on April 21, 1994.

North Korea signed an agreement stating it would “freeze nuclear activities, renounce any ambition to become a nuclear power, and open up to secret military sites to inspection” in October 1994.

“We have neither the intention nor the plan to develop nuclear weapons,” North Korean negotiator Kang Sok Ju told The New York Times in October 1994.

In exchange, the U.S. would build light-water nuclear reactors, which cannot be used to make weapons, to help North Korea create nuclear power for electricity. – READ MORE

